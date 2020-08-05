A Frankston woman was arrested Tuesday night by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies and charged with a first-degree felony for shooting her boyfriend. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reported the victim survived the attack.
According to a press release, Tiffany Marie Schultz, 29, and the man began arguing at a residence in the 7700 block of Shady Brook Drive in the Brierwood Bay subdivision in Henderson County.
As he was tampering with a vehicle at the residence, Schultz reportedly went into the home and retrieved a revolver.
According to Deputy Joshua Shoemake, the man was holding a battery from the vehicle when she fired the first shot.
The argument continued, and Schultz fired a second round, striking the victim.
He was transported to a hospital by private vehicle.
She was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.