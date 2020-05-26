From Staff Reports
Frankston Garden Club's 2020 Tour of Gardens is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, rain or shine.
The self-guided tour begins at the Frankston Square Park located in downtown Frankston, where maps will be available.
Crafts, plants, and a raffle for a pair of diamond earrings will also be at this location. (You do not need to be present to win.)
The tour consists of four private gardens and one public garden.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at Phillips Plants and Florist, Frankston Depot Library, Pandora's Box or at each of the featured gardens during the tour.
For more information call214-662-9981 or check Facebook: Frankston Garden Club.TX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.