Eustace fourth grader Morgan Cheshier is the winner of the 2023 Go Blue T-shirt Contest, and last week District Attorney Jenny Palmer presented her with a Go Blue T-shirt bearing her own design.
The Go Blue Program is a joint effort that includes the District Attorney's Office, Henderson County Help Center, Sheriff's Office, and County Attorney's Office. The program includes selling Go Blue t-shirts to raise funds for child abuse prevention programs.
Every year, a coloring contest is held for all 4th-grade students in Henderson County and the students design posters highlighting the prevention of child abuse.
"The schools are so important in this process," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "Without them and their cooperation, this wouldn't be possible."
Once all the posters are collected, they are judged and each year, there are new judges who go through every poster to award first, second, and third-place winners for each district. First place wins a $50 gift card, second place wins $40, and third place wins $30.
All the first-place winners are then gathered and judged, with the grand prize winner getting a $100 gift card. The winner is announced during the Henderson County First Responders Rodeo in April.
Once there is a design, it is time to create the shirt. The Go Blue organization works with Athens Screen Printing to prepare the poster to go on the back of a blue shirt, which often includes adding color to the design so it will pop off the shirt. Athens Screen Printing also uses the poster to design a small graphic for the front of the shirt.
"Athens Screen Printing is a big part of this process," said Palmer. "They make the entire process run smoothly. This is truly an effort from the entire community."
Go Blue t-shirts are on sale now to raise funds for child abuse prevention programs. Shirts come in sizes XS through 5XL and cost $15.
This year's shirts will be available at the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Island Tans in Athens, the Mabank Monitor, Wild Horse Boutique in Malakoff, Nettie's Southern Kitchen in Chandler, and the Chandler Country Store.
For more information, contact the DA's Office at 903-675-6100 or email hendersoncountygoblue@gmail.com.
