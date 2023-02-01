East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for scholarships to be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline for submission of the online application is March 1, 2023.
For a complete list of scholarships, detailed eligibility criteria, and links to the applications, visit the ETCF website at https://etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/.
Some unique opportunities include:
• Pasha Zapolsky Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship will assist graduating students that have played competitive soccer during high school. They must maintain a 3.67 GPA and demonstrate devotion to their Christian faith. The amount of the scholarship is $1,000.
• Sammy Joe Calhoun & Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Disability Studies: This scholarship can be applied to any university in the United States for the fields of special education, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, counseling professional, sign language interpreter, licensed therapist, speech pathology, and applied behavior analyst. Applicants must maintain a 2.5 GPA and the scholarship amount is to be determined.
• Sammy Joe Calhoun & Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Ministerial Studies: This scholarship is for those majoring in a field related to ministerial studies. Scholarship amount to be determined and applicants must maintain a 2.5 GPA and submit a letter of good standing from their church.
The ETCF is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas and they distributed $12 million in grants in 2022 and currently manage over $106 million in over 400+ unique charitable funds which support non-profit organizations and student scholarships. The Foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $125 million in grants and scholarships since its inception.
For questions or more information, call ETCF Program Officers, Dana Durman or Kathryn Martinez at 903-533-0208.
