Last week, 17 Henderson County non-profit organizations were given a total of $125,000 in grants from the Edwin A. Blue and Janice Owen Miller Charitable Fund held with the East Texas Communities Foundation.
The ETCF seeks strong projects based on good ideas that have the potential to improve the Henderson County community and its residents and they were very excited to hand out these checks to the following non-profits who were granted various amounts based on their project needs and specifications.
• The Ark Campus Ministry for general support
• Henderson County United Way for its Ride United program
• Athens High School to support the library by providing updated sections of nonfiction, ebooks and teacher requested titles
• CASA of Trinity Valley’s marketing campaign to raise awareness of mission and gain volunteers and the purchase of CASA branded teddy bears
• Love in Action to assist with the cost of providing temporary housing for the homeless
• Children’s Clothing Ministry of First Baptist Church, Athens, Texas, to provide shoes to public school students for the upcoming school year
• East Texas Arboretum to provide property insurance
• East Texas Crisis Center will provide face-to-face violence intervention, safety, shelter and advocacy for clients
• East Texas Food Bank for their fresh produce program
• Friends of the Library, Henderson County to purchase ebooks and audiobooks via the Libby app
• Henderson County Food Pantry to purchase food supplies and maintain inventory
• Henderson County HELP Center to provide behavioral therapy for child victims of abuse and neglect
• Labor of Love to provide wheelchair ramps to 8 clients
• Lila Lane Outreach to assist with general operating cost, utility bills and maintenance cost
• Malakoff Elementary School to start an urban garden and outdoor classroom
• Community Food Pantry in Tool/Miss Fran’s Teaching Garden for Phase II of the garden and general operating support
• Library at Cedar Creek Lake for materials and supplies to supplement literacy programs and initiatives
The ETCF is a non-profit corporation that serves 32 counties in East Texas. In 2021, the Foundation distributed $17.2 million in grants and currently manages over $118 million in over 400 unique charitable funds which support programs such as the ones listed, along with student scholarships.
The ETCF “supports philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their charitable goals” and they are always available to speak with a donor who may be looking for an option such as theirs.
The main goal of the ETCF is to make sure that the organizations who can use the funds receive them and with philanthropy they believe it can build community and change lives.
Janice Owen Miller was a generous benefactor during her lifetime, giving both her time and her resources to many groups and worthy causes in and around Athens, said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation.
“Mrs. Miller made plans before her death in 2007 to establish an endowment fund that continues to fulfill her charitable objectives in her beloved community.”
Those interested in becoming a grant applicant must be a non-profit with a 501(c)(3) status or governmental entity providing services in Henderson County. Grant requests for support in areas of education, health, human services, environment, and the arts are welcome and all grant applications are reviewed by a grant committee composed of representatives of Henderson County.
For more information on the ETCF and its simplified charitable giving program, please visit www.etcf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.