Art Lawler, who spent a half-century gathering and writing news and winning numerous awards along the way, died Sept. 12 in Boise, Idaho. He was 78.
Lawler’s stops included several years as a news writer and columnist for the Athens Review and Cedar Creek Pilot. During that time, in 2003, Lawler was named Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Star Investigative Reporter of the year.
Lawler was an Oklahoma native and spent his formative years in those rolling hills.
“I was raised by a Methodist preacher, so I learned how to move every three years growing up in Oklahoma,” Lawler said previously.
He started his newspaper career with the Abilene Reporter News in 1970, earning the princely sum of $1.10 per hour.
According to an obituary in that paper, he covered local and regional sports there. His columns, “often fiery,” drew both praise and criticism from sports fans.
After leaving Abilene, Lawler spent five years writing for the Idaho Statesman from 1993 to 1998. After that, he returned to the Lone Star State for more accolades and awards.
Lawler also did freelance work for the Dallas Morning News.
He said of his career that he had covered perhaps 100 roadside fatalities, written of cancer survivors climbing mountains in South America and Africa and had eaten with Dallas Cowboys star Randy White. He interviewed Mickey Mantle, Roger Staubach and all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith.
Before the days of computers, internet and cell phones, Lawler turned in many stories the old fashioned way.
“I typed game stories under a street light, then dictated my words into a phone booth, so they could be set before an 11 p.m. deadline,” he wrote.
Lawler could cover a story by the book in a straight, professional manner, but he could also paint a picture with his turn of a phrase. When Henderson County Livestock Show legend J.D. Lewis died in 2011 at age 95, he wrote:
“It was almost as if J.D. Lewis came into the world, jumped out of an incubator, started his tractor, and went to work for the next 95 years.”
Lawler’s style was to be true to his beliefs and feelings in his writings. He let people know exactly where he stood.
“You’ve got to get naked,” he said.
District Court Judge Scott McKee, who was Henderson County District Attorney during part of Lawler’s time at the Review, shared his remembrances of the newsman after he departed for a job in Ada, Oklahoma.
McKee said he and Lawler talked on close to a weekly basis and argued about just about everything.
“He always reminded me that as a member of the press, he would never cut me any slack,” McKee stated. “‘You do anything stupid, McKee, I’ll be the first with that story.’”
Lawler is survived by a daughter, Analisa Lawler, of Boise, a son, Brien; and five grandchildren. A daughter, Shari Miller, preceded him in death.
