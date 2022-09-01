Two former Payne Springs city officials have been indicted for forgery. Karen Clark Juica, 60, was indicted for two counts of forgery, and Michael Steven Juica, 67, for one count.
The couple were arrested in September 2020 after an extensive investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, County Attorney, and the Texas Comptroller.
In addition to being a sitting member of the city council, Michael was also the supervisor for maintenance of vehicles, while Karen was the former City Judge and current City Secretary. She was suspended of her duties as the investigation unfolded and later fired.
