Congratulations to former Lady Card Keuna Flax, who has been inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame. Flax, named to the NJCAA All-America Team, played on the Lady Cards' 2012 national title team and was named MVP of the championship game.
A former University of Central Missouri Jennies basketball standout, Flax was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame June 6 at the 2022 MIAA Awards Celebration presented by Husch Blackwell inside the Kansas City Music Hall.
Although she only played for two seasons, the mark Keuna Flax left on the Jennies Basketball program is undeniable. Flax was just the fourth two-time All-American in team history with appearances on the first team by both the WBCA and Division II Bulletin. She was also a two-time All-MIAA selection, earning first team accolades in both 2012-13 and 2013-14. Her teams had a 50-11 record in two seasons, winning the MIAA regular season in 2013-14 and advancing to back-to-back NCAA tournaments. Flax's 19.9 points per game average is the second-most in Jennies history, and her 54 games are the fewest of any member of in the 1,000-point club. As a senior, Flax was named the MIAA Player of the Year and the UCM Dr. Peggy Martin award winner. She was inducted into the UCM Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
