Edith Rounsavall, who campaigned for Democratic candidates in Henderson County for many years and co-authored a history of the county, died Thursday at the age of 97.
Rounsavall who had long been a familiar face at Democratic headquarters in Athens was chosen to lead the party in September 2008.
“After all these years of keeping the office open, I ended up as chairman,” Rounsavall said in a previous interview. “It’s a challenge to put all the pieces in place to run the election.”
She stepped down after the primary in 2009.
For years, Rounsavall was a fixture at Commissioners Court, attending to keep up with the business of the county and events of the day. She was also a frequent contributor to the Athens Review, penning letters to the editor on local issues and topics of a wider scale.
Rounsavall moved to Henderson County in 1945 and lived in the Baxter area, She was a beautician and ran a shop for many years. Even then, she was a proud supporter of the Democratic Party. She put up signs around the county and at the shop.
When she turned 90, Rounsavall and Betty Hollowell published a history of the county to update the one written by J.J. Faulk, chronicling the events since 1929.
Rounsavall’s motivation to write the book grew from knowing the Henderson County Historical Museum relies donations to keep the doors open. Rounsavall, who had been a volunteer at the museum wanted the proceeds from the book to help meet its needs.
“I felt this was one way to help it, and it’s something we need,” Rounsavall said of the book. “Every bit of this money goes to the museum."
Hollowell had a history of historical book publications, including those about the community and family cemeteries in the area.
“After two years and a lot of research, most of it at the Athens Review, I think we have covered the entire county," Rounsavall explained in the book. " I have certainly learned that you never get too old to learn.”
