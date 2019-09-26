A former secretary in the Cross Roads Independent School District administration office, wanted for falsifying documents, turned herself last week, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Jennifer Ann Hinnant. 45, faces charges of fraudulent use of identifying information and forging of government records. She was booked into the Henderson County Jail, then released on bond totaling $100,000, set by 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee.
Hillhouse said his office received a call in April concerning identifying documents that had been shredded.
"We went to the Cross Roads administration building to look into that," Hillhouse said. "Our school resource deputy got in touch with Investigator William Thornton, who began an investigation."
On April 17, Hinnant resigned from the district.
"During the investigation, we were reviewing the case and found that Thornton learned that a diploma issued from Texas A&M University to Jennifer appeared to be forged," Hillhouse said.
HCSO also found identifying information concerning other individuals and some W2 forms that appeared to have been falsified.
As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Hinnant's arrest.
