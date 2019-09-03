Joe Young, who served as Henderson County commissioner in the 1980s, died Thursday in Tyler. He was 85.
During his long years in the county, Young held leadership roles in several organizations, involving agriculture, water, church and county government. He was a member of the Farm Bureau board, the LaRue Cemetery Board and Virginia Hill Water Supply board and a Deacon of the LaRue Baptist Church for 60 years. According to Young's obituary, he was "devoted to his church and loved his friends very much."
Young had worked in Henderson County Precinct 4 before entering the 1986 race for Commissioner.
Young, running as a Democrat, won a crowded primary. finishing as the top vote-getter in the four man race. Then, in the General Election, Young won 8 of 11 boxes to defeat Republican T.M. Harvey.
Young served until he was defeated by Norm Tumlinson in the 1990 election. He carried boxes in Coffee City, Fincastle, Larue, New York, Poynor, Moore Station and Berryville, but lost with 47.8% to Tumlinson's 52.2%.
Joe Young was a member of a prominent Larue area family that settled in the area when 5-year-old Joe E. Young, moved to the New York community with his parents in 1876. In 1913, Joe and his brother went into business in Larue.
Joe E. Young's son, Horton, later operated the store for 38 years, until he retired in the early '60s. Horton Young, Joe's father, died in 1970.
Visitation for Young will be at Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Poynor. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
