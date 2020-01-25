A man who made two bids for Henderson County Judge has died at age 76.
Charles Edward Curtis was the Democratic standard bearer for the office in 2006 and entered the Republican primary in 2010. races won by David Holstein and Richard Sanders respectively. He passed away on Wednesday in Brownsboro.
Before running for office, Curtis' field was education. He graduated from Athens High School and later returned to teach there. He later taught for Texas A&M, then joined the faculty of Brownsboro ISD as a vocational instructor. He later became superintendent of schools in Cushing until his retirement.
Curtis was a believer in government officials leading by example and watching their budgets.
When he entered his first race for office in 2006, Curtis remembered that when he served as assistant BISD Superintendent under Don Caldwell the superintendent had commented “nobody can say you’re not conservative.”
During the campaign, Caldwell said he would serve one term then assess the county's progress with him at the helm.
“If I can see I’m making a difference, I might ask you to let me serve a second term,” Curtis said. “Otherwise, it’s time for somebody else.”
In November 2006, Curtis pulled 7.985 votes as a Democrat against Holstein who had 9,568. It was the highest vote total for any Democrat in a contested race in Henderson County that year.
About his party switch in 2010, Curtis said “They (Republicans) align with my philosophy more than what today’s Democrat is doing.”
In the GOP Primary, Richard Sanders polled 5,287 to 2, 217 for Curtis. Sanders was unopposed in the General Election and re-elected in 2014. Sanders preceded Curtis in death on January 8.
Curtis, who enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman was married to his wife Phyllis from 1963 until his death.
