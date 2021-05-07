After serving as interim Dean for the 2020-2021 school year, former Athens resident, Dr. Jim Richey has been named the permanent Dean of Humanities, Communications, and Fine Arts at Tyler Junior College.
In his new position, Richey is responsible for the following instructional programs: art, communications studies, journalism/broadcasting, dance, English, foreign language, general studies, history/geography, humanities/philosophy, music/band, speech, and theatre.
Richey came to TJC as a full-time English Professor in 2004. He served as Faculty Senate President in 2009-2010 and was named Department Chair of English in 2013. Prior to TJC Richey taught English for five years at Northeast Texas Community College and six years at Chapel Hill ISD in Mt. Pleasant where he also taught journalism and speech, and served as the Department Chair of English and District Academic Coordinator. Dr. Richey has also taught graduate classes for Texas A&M Commerce and Amberton University.
Some of Richey’s education awards include being honored by the Texas State Legislature April 17, 2017, in Texas Resolution #1391 in recognition for “Lifetime of Teaching Excellence in Texas.”
Richey was also the recipient of “Mattie Alice Scroggin Baker Excellence in Teaching Award” (2016) and the “Thomas H. Shelby Jr. Endowed Chair Award” for Teaching Excellence (2009).
Richey is a published author and a lifelong musician. He has worked as a professional session and touring musician, and continues to write and record music in his spare time. His songs have been featured on various soundtracks and CDs distributed worldwide.
Richey earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and secondary education from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1998, and a Master of Arts in English with a thesis focus in British literature from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2003. He earned his Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Texas A&M University- Commerce in 2009.
