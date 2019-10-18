The G-Force Soccer team traveled to Longview October 12 to participate in the Fall Festival Soccer Tournament. The girls are young and should be qualified as U7, but have to be classified as U8, due to not enough girls that age signing up. They routinely play other teams 2-3 years older than them. Coach Amber Marquez said that although the rules differed, the girls embraced the challenge and thrived. At this age level, players compete for the sport and experience of it, instead of placing. One girl played sick, others endured kicks to the face, not to mention the unique challenges traveling with this age group provides. “This team proved they were a force to be reckoned with, a G-Force to be exact,” Coach Amber Marquez said. This is the first season the girls have played together, but they have wasted no time becoming a cohesive unit. Small and mighty, this team is one to keep your eye on. “Our girls are tough and proved that Henderson County has got some talent,” Marquez said. G-Force would like to thank their local sponsor Athens Dental Works who made the tournament possible.
