Homeless pets are a real concern all year long, but especially this time of year. It is cold and unforgiving. Spring and the holidays are absolute torture for animal shelters. Spring brings puppies and kittens galore and the holidays bring older dogs people are trading in for puppies or simply don't want around when family comes to visit. This is a tragic reality.
All of this could be prevented with a little education and compassion. Henderson County has an animal crisis that has grown instead of reduced since 2018.
Henderson County Commissioners and Athens City Council met Wednesday for a special joint meeting to discuss what is best for the Henderson County Animal Shelter and more importantly the local animals.
According to some reports the Henderson County Animal Shelter has taken in over 3,000 animals in 2019 with approximately 200 being adopted out, around 100 being returned to owners and less then double digits being sent to rescue. Leaving well over 1,000 animals in nine months euthanized and over 1,000 unaccounted for at all. This creates a kill range from 41% to over 80% if you include those animals not accounted for.
The county animal shelter cannot turn animals away leaving them in a very difficult position. They have a certain number of kennels, and that is all, if more animals come in they have very few options. Which one stays and which one goes to make room?
The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake, located in Tool, is in talks with Henderson County and Athens officials to operate and oversee the animal shelter located in Athens. The Henderson County Animal Shelter has been run by the county for the past two years.
"I have been approached for the past two years by many individuals asking us to consider taking over the shelter in Athens,” said Lanette Ainsworth, board president of the HSCCL. “Until now, the HSCCL board has been very busy working to make improvements and increase adoptions at the Tool shelter. Now that we’ve made significant progress in Tool, we see this as a better time to help the shelter in Athens to save more animals."
If the agreement is approved for HSCCL to oversee the shelter, the counties and cities will have to continue to pay for the services as they do now. HSCCL also plans to hold fundraisers to help pay for medical requirements of the ASPCA transport program and a vehicle to transport animals to community wide adoption events. The shelter in Athens currently does not have a vehicle sufficient to move animals to outside adoption locations.
The HSCCL has an all volunteer board which includes individuals with corporate and business backgrounds, including a CPA, a marketing and social media consultant, IT professionals and former leaders of fortune 100 companies.
"I am so proud of our professional board members who care about the well being of the animals and are willing to step up and take on the additional responsibilities,” Ainsworth said.
Some other suggestions would be for those with community service hours to work their hours off at the shelter. Cleaning cages, feeding the animals and walking them are tasks that would alleviate some burden off of the employees freeing them up to contact rescue groups, schedule adoption events, and apply for grants. Staff needs time to photograph the animals and post them online to social media and pet adoption websites in order to give them more exposure and a higher chance of adoption.
This is one area that the privately funded Humane Society of Cedar Creek really thrives. It has extensive volunteers and organizes multiple adoption events each weekend, something it will need your help in achieving in Athens and surrounding cities.
“Ultimately, our success will depend on developing a network of volunteers who can staff community adoption events and coordinate with rescue groups,” said Gretchen Spinner the Vice President of HSCCL.
It has hosted 70 adoption events in 2019 thus far. HSCCL reportedly has a lower kill rate, but since they are privately funded, they can turn animals away if they are full. This will not be possible with the county shelter.
It also schedules Rescue Rides, relocating pets who are more difficult to adopt locally to locations where they are in higher demand.
“This is a very selective program has already found new homes for over 325 dogs from HSCCL,” the shelter stated.
Ainsworth reassured council members and commissioners that there were ways to deal with this issue and help the numerous other ones Athens is struggling with.
The volunteer, foster and rescue network is a major factor in helping with space issues. Hosting adoption events regularly frees up space for new ones to in-process.
In addition the public needs to be made aware of how to lessen the amount of animals being taken into the system in the first place. Which will subsequently reduce the euthanasia rate. Henderson county has a major problem with owner surrenders and animals being allowed to breed freely.
It is critical to have your animal spayed or neutered. If money is an issue there are numerous low cost options in the area which should help with those who struggle to finance it. Friends of the Animals in Gun Barrel City offers spay and neutering every Tuesday at a discounted rate. Individuals can call and leave a message for an appointment. Animals adopted from shelters include the service with their adoption fee. The Litter Box in Athens also offers coupons for discounted alterations.
Henderson County Animal Shelter has said in a prior interview with the Athens Review that it is vital to have your contact information on your pet. A collar and tag with your name, phone number and address, a microchip that is kept current, or even writing your phone number on the collar itself gives them something to go by in cases where the animal is brought in as a stray.
If your pet is lost, contact the shelters immediately with a photo of your pet and contact information. Remember just because they may not be there now, doesn't mean they wont be in a day or two. Vet clinics, social media, Pawboost and even your mail carrier (they drive around your neighborhood all day) are also good contacts to notify.
If your dog wears a rabies tag, the vet has paperwork linking the number to your name and address. If you find an animal with a tag, call the vet clinic listed and give them the ID number. One way of securely attaching them is to put the tags on the collar with a keyring, the provided hooks fall off sometimes. Amazon also sells collars that have your number stitched on them.
These two factors alone would greatly reduce the growing animal crisis in Henderson County. As a community it is absolutely vital that we all become part of the solution instead of contributing to the problem.
HSCCL board members presented their plans to the County and Athens City officials for final approval. "If the plan is approved, we will move quickly to develop a volunteer network, begin community adoption events, and file for non-profit status to differentiate this shelter,” Ainsworth said.
Updates on the status of this proposition will be posted as they come available.
In the mean time you are interested in helping the animals of Henderson County they are accepting donations of pet friendly items such as food, beds, toys, litter, and bleach for cleaning. Please contact them at, 903-676-4029, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hcasathenstx/ to view some of the animals. You can also visit in person from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at 901 W. College St.
