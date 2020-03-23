Henderson County Food Pantry
9 a.m. to noon. Tuesday – Thursday
Eastern Hills Church of Christ Food Pantry
Open 8 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Tuesday for drive through pick up only
Enter the church parking lot from Corsicana St.
Wait in line, driving under their portico/covered entry to receive a box of food. They will not get out, instead they will open their trunk and all items will be placed inside the trunk. Volunteers will be there to guide. This is how it will work until further notice as they follow Center for Disease Control guidelines.
