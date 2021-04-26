The Henderson County Food Pantry has been an active member in the fight against food insecurity since 1981. They feed up to 300 families a month providing food from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. In an effort to help more people, it will expand its hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month starting May 3 for a trial period to determine if it is successful.
“We are an emergency food pantry,” said Jan Kirkwood, board president. “We wanted to see if this would help our clients who are employed to have a chance to come for food assistance.”
The HCFP was originally established to provide emergency food to those either waiting for government assistance or that did not qualify for it. Churches were the main source of help at the time, but had difficulty coordinating efforts. Helen Wilbanks, of First United Methodist, started purchasing food and distributing it, when Steve Grant joined her gradually building it to what it is today. It’s current location is 715 E. Corsicana, and was donated by Ruby Evans.
The pantry operates by donations of food and funds from private citizens and a partnership with the Cain and Ginger Murchison Foundations. There are no paid employees, it is completely operated by volunteers.
Currently curbside service is offered to keep people safe during COVID-19.
If you are in need of food call 903-677-1600 for more information.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit the website at, www.hcfoodpantry.org or mail them to HCFP, PO Box 2062, Athens, TX 75751.
