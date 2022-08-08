From now through Aug. 26, help Express Employment Professionals fill up hundreds of blue bags with non-perishable food items that will help the Henderson County Food Pantry in the middle of its peak season.
Contact Darcy Hall at Darcy.Hall@expresspros.com or 903-675-9269 to obtain a blue bag for your business to begin filling and between Aug. 22 and 26, Express will come by to pick up the bag(s) and take the items to the food pantry.
There are many local companies that enjoy partnering with EEP’s blue bag initiative and they’ll encourage employees to bring more by having in-house competitions. Last fall, over 70 Henderson and Van Zandt county businesses donated 150 blue bags worth of items and more.
According to Dennis Cullinane, CEO of East Texas Food Bank, East Texas is ranked in the top 5 for the highest number of those who are food insecure in the state. There are currently 1 in 4 East Texas children and 1 in 5 East Texas adults that are food insecure which means 473,000 East Texans are at risk of hunger.
The Henderson County Food Pantry has seen a recent uptick in the amount of people that are in need of food, especially elderly, as fixed incomes are being affected by other bills and circumstances out of their control.
The Express Employment’s Brand It Blue Initiative was born out of a desire to help end chronic hunger by partnering with local food banks near Express Employment franchises in the United States, Canada, and South Africa.
All items donated must be within the expiration date and some of the most needed items include canned goods, nuts, dried beans, pasta and sauces.
