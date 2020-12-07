The Annual Athens Christmas Parade gave residents something to celebrate on Saturday and celebrate they did. The kids and adults lining the streets along the traditional route on Saturday night gave a resounding stamp of approval on the decision to press on despite the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city.
In the weeks before the parade, there was serious discussion on the city level as to whether it would come off at all.
Floats were the highlight of the night. Glowing globes, Snoopy, a fishing Santa and many more images traveled around the square to the cheers of the little ones. The theme for 2020 was “Peace on Earth” and in keeping with the theme, the first place winner was Faith Fellowship Church, with an entry that said "Peace, Love, Jesus." Second place went to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center and third to Flossie's Resale.
Santa made the ride in the front seat of an Athens Fire Department fire engine.
Although the number of entries was down a bit from the highly successful 2019 parade, there was still plenty to entertain those seating in parking lots, on sidewalks are in the back of pick-ups.
Weather for the event was ideal for a night in early December. At parade-time there was no wind, no rain and the temperature, a crisp 54 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.