Flying T Meat Market, Athen’s new butcher shop, will be hosting its grand opening from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at 909 East Tyler St., Athens.
Join Austin Tarrant, his wife Jenna and their family, and the other friendly faces at Flying T as they celebrate their ribbon cutting with the Athens Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. There will also be meat samples, a food truck, and door prizes during the grand opening event.
Flying T features their own Texas raised and fed beef, locally raised Berkshire pork, Bell & Evans Chicken, and Boar’s Head Deli Meats and Cheeses. They also have a counter with store-made, quick-fix foods such as stuffed peppers, kabobs, stuffed chicken, and stuffed pork chops.
Austin, who is from LaRue, and Jenna, who is from Athens, say they can’t think of anywhere else they would rather be raising their family. Austin says, “My family feels incredibly grateful to not only get to live and raise our kids here, but to also get to serve this town.”
In 2018, Austin left behind a successful aviation career in Fort Worth to move back to his hometown to ensure his children were raised in the country and around livestock, as he has always loved being around cattle.
What began in 2021 with Austin processing and selling to friends and family has grown exponentially. While Austin says Athens’ big box grocery stores do a great job of providing for our town, “I wanted to provide an old-style, small-town meat market/butcher shop with good quality, fresh local meats.” He continues, “One of the many things that sets us apart, is that we process and sell carcass beef and pork supplied by our ranch, as well as other local farms and ranches.”
The face behind the counter you’ll see in the shop is Jesse Segura who has been in the meat cutting business for forty years. He says he got into the business as a kid because he was tired of being a cowboy and he wanted to get out of the rain and cold, so he started on the kill floor and has been in it ever since. Segura has worked for Brookshires and HEB and says his favorite thing is the red meat counter.
Austin’s favorite cut to prepare and cook is a rib eye and he says there’s nothing better than good quality meat with some salt and pepper cooked over an open flame.
Some of the items they carry fresh and frozen are ground beef, roasts, sirloin, rib eye, brisket, steaks, ribs, oxtail, half or whole beef, whole chicken, chicken parts, sausage, chops, pork butt, links, stew meat, fresh ham, and more.
Flying T has big dreams for what’s ahead and they are excited about what it’s going to do for their customers. Follow them at FlyingTCattleCo on Facebook and they can be reached at 903-681-2385.
