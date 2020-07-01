The sixth annual Lake Athens fly fishing festival was held Saturday at Lake Athens Marina and RV. The owner of Johnny on the Fly, Johnny Martinez, a professional fishing guide was the event host.
This year's event featured the Big Bass Challenge which benefited two organization. Project Healing Waters North Texas, which is an organization that provides fly fishing experiences to veterans with PTSD as a therapeutic retreat. They are taught fly fishing, casting, fly tying and rod building. Both Lone Star Fly Fishers of Tyler and the Dallas Fly Fishing Club support PHW. This was the fourth year for this event to contribute. This year the clubs added Casting for Recovery, a national nonprofit organization providing free fly fishing retreats for breast cancer survivors.
“It gets their mind off of it and brings them into focus,” Martinez said. “When I’m fishing I’m thinking about one thing, when I’m tying a lure I’m focusing on my craft. It helps them focus.There is enough money to go around and I am proud of that. It is therapeutic.”
The event was catch, photo, release with fly gear only and de-barbed hooks.
Contestants and instructors were provided latex gloves while casting and handling rods. Children were along they banks trying to catch their first fish.
“We just have fun,” Martinez said. “A fourteen year old boy caught the smallest bass and won a very nice prize.”
There was casting instruction, a casting contest, prizes, food and realistic fly tying demos by Fred Hanie.
Due to the safety standards the fly tiers round tables were prohibited this year Martinez stated. Fred Hanie demonstrated and taught about the craft.
The first 50 paid registrations for the Big Bass Challenge received a 2020 LAFFF Tee Shirt plus a goodie bag. All profits went to Project Healing Waters North Texas.
Social distancing and personal protective equipment were suggested along with a limit per boat. Each boat was limited to two anglers per boat and one per kayak. There were various categories to win prizes in keeping the event fun and exciting such as biggest bass, most bass and even the smallest bass.
If you have questions about future events or instruction, please contact Johnny at 972-697-7096 or visit Johnny on the Fly Sports Fly fishing on Facebook.To learn more about Project Healing Waters visit its website at https://projecthealingwaters.org. Casting for Recovery is also online at https://castingforrecovery.org.
Winners
Boat division
Big Bass - David Huddnell
Lonestar Fly Fishers
Longest Stringer- Grant Braudrick TFO
Small Craft
Big Bass- Lee Kodat
Lonestar Fly Fishers
Longest Stringer- Les Jackson
Ft Worth Fly Fishers
Biggest Bluegill - Jeff Zheim
Dallas Fly Fishers
Smallest Bass- Reed Wilson
Louisiana
Casting For Recovery raffle- Paul Locklear
Dallas Fly Fishers
Special Thanks Volunteers.
Cowboy Bill Slaughter -DFF
John and Sandy Brindley-LSFF
Ray Kock- LSFF
Rachel Parker
Michelle Huddleston
Kevin Crawford-DFF
Tom and Pat Calderon
Jim Woodman - DFF
Suresh Venesgupal- FWFF
Cathy Case- Red River
Candance Martinez.
