With the onset of colder weather predicted, the factors that lead to the spread of flu will be increasing.
Health officials are reminding residents of the importance of getting that annual vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services’ latest Influenza Surveillance Report shows Henderson County and almost all of its neighbors are experiencing some form of the flu. According to the latest information Henderson County has a rapid test that came back positive for flu. Anderson, Kaufman and Navarro and Smith County have also had cases.
Flu season officially began on Sept. 30 and according to the report "Influenza activity continues to increase and is above the Texas-specific ILI baseline. Compared to the previous week, the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza reported by hospital laboratories has increased."
The virus is currently regarded as widespread in the state.
TDSHS recommends that residents 6 months and older get their flu vaccines as soon as possible. Vaccination is especially important for older adults, infants, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions because they are at greater risk of developing serious complications from the flu.
Last year Texas Vaccinations For Children reporting services show VFC providers reported 12,852 children eligible for vaccinations. Of those, only 2,098 were administered. The Henderson County flu vaccination coverage rate was estimated at 16.32%.
In 2018, three Henderson County school districts canceled classes because of high numbers of students absent due to flu like illness.
Influenza is a contagious disease caused by one of a number of related viruses. Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and fatigue. The onset of symptoms is sudden, and people should stay home until at least 24 hours after their fever is gone except to get medical care.
