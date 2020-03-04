Precinct 4 Constable John Floyd won another term on Tuesday, polling 60% of the vote.
Floyd totaled 1,859 votes in the Republican Primary to 999 for Josh Rickman.
"I think it was a good solid win and I think the key was my education and experience," Floyd said.
Floyd had a strong lead in early voting, 819 to 419. He also gained a majority on election day, polling 871 to 518 for Rickman.
Rickman was also an experienced lawman and was an investigator for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd served two years as constable before he lost in a 2004 re-election bid by two votes. He served as a deputy constable in Dallas and Henderson Counties before returning to office in 2016. He said the size of his precinct has grown considerably since he was first elected.
The precinct almost doubled in size when they redrew the lines," Floyd said.
The area once only reached to Baxter, now it goes all the way to Athens.
"Probably two-thirds to three-quarters of papers I serve have an Athens address, while I never had anything with an Athens address years ago," Floyd said.
"I just like to serve and when people see you doing that they support you," Floyd said.
He said he ran a positive campaign and won on his own merit.
"I don't put somebody down to make me look better," Floyd said.
Floyd is a graduate of the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College. He has a degree in Criminal Justice from Trinity Valley Community College, Athens. He has received thousands of hours off further law enforcement education including extensive training in the execution of civil process. His years of experience combined with his education has enabled him to receive his Masters Peace Officers License and the Civil Process Proficiency Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
