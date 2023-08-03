Flowers debuts original music project

During his years leading music in East Texas churches, Rich Flowers has sung dozens of songs and one of his now and then.
Now 11 of those self-penned tunes are available on a new CD release called “Walking in His Will.”
The songs carry the message of God’s love and the redemptive work of Jesus Christ, often with a brisk beat.
“The Gospel is the good news, so why shouldn’t the music convey that happiness?” Flowers said. “At other times, we slow down and reflect on the gift of eternal life through Jesus’ blood.”
Flowers grew up in a Baptist Church, singing hymns, but didn’t really learn much about Gospel songs until in high school watching the Gospel Jubilee on Channel 11.
“My favorite singer was Rusty Goodman, who was also a talented songwriter. By then, I was already starting to write songs. I wasn’t trying to conform to any particular style, but went wherever the inspiration took me,” Flowers said.
The songs on this album were written over a period of about 30 years, starting in the 80s. Flowers has sung most of them in various churches. A couple have been recorded by other artists.
“It’s quite an honor when someone, who can choose from any song ever written, picks one of yours,” Flowers said. “It really boils down to whether the words and music convey the message God has given you.”
Flowers’ wife Debra played piano at several of the churches they attended. She was a talented soloist and often combined with Rich on duets.
“After Debra died in 2021 and I was no longer leading music anywhere, I thought the time was right to preserve some of the songs I’ve been blessed with,” Flowers said. “I started going to Legacy Recording Studio in Corsicana to lay vocals on some of the tracks, I’d had recorded through the years. The outstanding instrumentalists on the CD are from, Georgia and Nashville.”
Anyone who would like a copy of “Walking in His Will” can send $10 to P.O. Box 193, Poynor, Tx. 75782, or send a message to richklvq@yahoo.com. Flowers is also available concerts.
