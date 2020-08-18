8-18-20 Flotilla Parade 2 by Shelli.jpg
SHELLI PARKER

The Trump Flotilla parade had over 500 registered boats attend, four special speakers, and TJ the DJ with his infamous bubble machine and music. Numerous attendees also were present at Tom Finley Park to watch from land. The next event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5 on Cedar Creek Lake.

