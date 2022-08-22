The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch through Monday evening for Henderson County and portions of North Central and Northeast Texas.
The NWS predicts between 2 and 5 inches of rain in these areas with isolated amounts of more than 8 inches. Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Never walk, swim, or drive through still or moving floodwaters. The water may be hiding dangers like debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle, even a truck or SUV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.