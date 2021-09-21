Kennedy Ard, Amelia Tinsley and Giselle Reyna, members of the Athens Middle School hospitality class, flip burgers Thursday for faculty and staff in recognition of National Cheeseburger Day.
Flip it!
- Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
Obituaries
Virginia Nadine Tindel Fisher was born on August 4, 1927 in New York, Texas, the youngest child born to Pascal Eugene Tindel and Maggie Buie Tindel. She passed from this life on August 22, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Virginia is preceeded in death by her parents and three siblings, Mildred, Henry …
