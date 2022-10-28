The American Flag that once stood in front of the Fisher Blackshear Memorial at Baggett Park is missing and presumed stolen.
The flag has been displayed there since March, but turned up missing earlier this month. Jeffery Cardell Enoch of E and E Services said he is angry that someone would take the American Flag from the site and has offered a $500 reward from his company for the arrest and conviction of who took the flag.
Anyone with information can contact him at 903-275-9468 or 903-677-3515.
“It had been flying since the dedication, however the lights had been turned on it two weeks prior,” Enoch said.
He said he saw the flag before heading to San Antonio on a trip, Tuesday, Oct. 4. When he returned on Friday, it was gone.
The disappearance was reported to the Athens Police Department, but so for the theft has not been solved.
“He (whoever took the flag) cut about three feet of the rope down and wrapped it back around where you tie it off at the base,” Enoch said.
The memorial holds the names of the students who attended Fisher High School, Blackshear and the historic black schools that once educated Athens area students. Enoch is part of the Building Athens Together Board that worked to make the project a reality.
