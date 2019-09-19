The Athens Kiwanis Club installed its 2020 officers on Tuesday night at their annual banquet at Tilo's Cuisine and Bakery.
Jamie Fizer is the new president, taking the spot held by Tony Romans in 2019. The Kiwanian of the Year honors was shared by longtime club members, Gerald and Shelby McCool. Shelby McCool will also spend the year as president elect. Carol Morton remains as Secretary and Mary Waddell will continue as Treasurer.
"I think we have a great board that's going on," Fizer said. "We have some long-timers and some new ones."
Fizer said some of the club leaders assured her that with her experience working on some of the club's major events, the transition to president should be a smooth one.
Fizer works at Genesis ExtraCare and is also known for her other activities around Athens. She is vice president of the Henderson County Alzheimer's Coalition.
Fizer is also involved in the Athens High School and Middle School Parent Teacher Organization.
Fizer said they Kiwanis are looking at possible new fundraiser that she's excited about. It would be an outdoor festivity involving food.
"I'm working with Tilo on that," Fizer said.
Since 1954, the Kiwanis biggest fundraiser has been Pancake Day. That won't change, with the next one set to roll around in March. In recent years the club has held a mum sale as a fall fundraiser. Those who purchased mums this year will receive them on Saturday.
The Athens Kiwanis Club was chartered on Dec. 28, 1928. On Jan. 17, 1929. members and well-wishers gathered at First Methodist Church for an observance commemorating the Athens organization becoming the 1,767th club in the United States. The new club's first president, Raymond Robbins, presided over the event and the keynote speaker was state Sen. J.J. Faulk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.