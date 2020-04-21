Fishing tournament organizer Media Bass hosted its monthly fishing tournament Saturday at Cedar Creek Lake, drawing fishermen from Henderson County and some surrounding areas, including Dallas.
While some were elated to have the opportunity to get outdoors and catch some nice bass, others expressed concern.
Media Bass hosts bass tournament for all ages in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Gordon Stauffer started organization in February of 1989 and its first tournament was held at Cedar Creek Lake.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Lake Tawakoni, but with closures due to COVID-19, it was going to be cancelled until the City of Log Cabin contacted Stauffer and invited the club to host the event there.
“It was legal and we decided to go forward,” he said. “By invitation I felt fine.”
Stauffer said county and City of Log Cabin officials met and agreed to host the event.
He said that the event was not held in protest to the current stay-in-place order, but this was a group of fishermen beyond ready to get back to some idea of normalcy. In spite of the lake being busy with people on the water, it is still less crowded than many of the grocery stores and retail establishments that remained open. This led Stauffer to find a way to still host the event while observing the local requirements.
“It went really well, I am so proud of the guys and it was a beautiful day,” he said. “Every fisherman was so grateful. We didn't have any big clusters.”
Stauffer said fishermen observed social distancing, and safety measures were put in place to be in compliance. Boats launched early Saturday morning with all teams checking in with Stauffer and came in every 15 minutes, 10 at a time. During weigh-in fishing enthusiasts waited six feet apart and only came in close proximity when handing over to be weighed.
Around 45 teams participated and the event is how members earn their place in the October tournament.
Area residents expressed concern about people converging on the small community and surrounding retail establishments. Regardless, the Governor's order allows fishing and hunting. With the assurance that there would be no gathering and a direct invitation from the City of Log Cabin according to Stauffer, the event was held. It had been left to each city whether or not to allow their parks to be open.
The City of Log Cabin issued the following statement:
“Media Bass hosts fishing tournaments at our park several times a year and they held the event on Saturday, April 18.
This is a very professional organization and they took great measures to adhere to social distancing guidelines. They informed their participants prior to the event of the rules.
During registration from 4:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. entrants lined up six feet apart,” stated Belynda Figueriedo, city secretary.
“I never observed more than four or five in line at one time. The weigh-ins were scheduled so that only 10 entrants would be allowed to moor and bring their catch in at their specific scheduled time.”
Winners of the tournament with five bass each: First Place, Johnny Watkins/Ricky Robinson with 173.55 points, Cody Easley/Shannon Easley 171.41 points and Dannys Wimns/Garret Whitley with 168.77 points. Winners were awarded a cash prize. The top winners will be posted online at www.mediabass.com.
