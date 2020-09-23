Courtesy photos
The Malakoff High School Fishing Team consists of 15 boys who desperately need adult boat captains to assist during tournaments. Your help is needed to aid these student in entering tournaments and qualifying for scholarships.
The team qualified for state during the 2019-2020 school year, but unfortunately it was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, the team grew, and in order for all of the boys to compete, captains are needed. There are currently seven teams and one solo fisherman, but only five have captains.
“Our goal for the tournaments is to have all boys fishing, and captains too,” said Pam Kuykendall, MHS Fishing Team School Administrator. “They score points at the tournaments that go towards scholarships, have chances to win prizes, and gift cards. They also meet and make friends with fishing teams from their division.”
Volunteers need not worry about an excessive time commitment, this is not the case Kuykendall said. This is not a weekly obligation.
“We have six tournaments and state,” Kuykendall said. “Three in the fall and three in the Spring with state tournament following in May. We ask for your time to encourage these boys as they compete and give their all.”
Boat captains have a unique opportunity to learn about the students and show them things, but also create lifetime memories and skills.
To be a boat captain, you must own a boat, pass a background check, meet Texas High School Bass Association Safe Sport Certification requirements, have $300,000 insurance on your boat and have a working trolling motor.
“A captain is someone who can give two boys an opportunity they can cherish forever,” Kuykendall said. “Captains teach these kids about fishing habitat, lures and make memories they pass on to their own children. It is not just for boys, girls can participate too!”
Fishing teaches patience, boat safety and operation skills, boating etiquette and persistence. The team also teaches about fishing habitats, which lures to use at various times of the year, spawning and feeding information.
All of these skills can carry into adulthood, including the ability to catch your own dinner. An added bonus is a student can receive a fishing scholarship, which makes college possible for some who may not otherwise be able to attend.
If you would like to be part of encouraging young people and teach them the art of fishing, please contact Pam Kuykendall at Malakoff High School at Pamela.Kuykendall@malakoffisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.