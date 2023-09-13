Picture this: the sun kissing the horizon, a gentle breeze ruffling your hair, and the serenity of the water as you cast your line. For many, fishing is a cherished escape, a connection with nature, and a chance to unplug from life's hustle. But what if I told you that fishing could also become a lifeline of hope and support for those battling breast cancer?
Beginning in 2020, Debbie Bell discovered something extraordinary - the strength within herself to battle breast cancer and an organization called Pink Fishing that would play a crucial role in her fight. Debbie's story is one of resilience, community support, and the transformative power of hope.
It all began when Debbie noticed a lump in her breast. Initially, she brushed it off, thinking it was just another benign cyst like one she had encountered before. Hoping it would resolve on its own, she took a break from caffeine, assuming it might be related. However, as six months passed, the lump not only persisted but grew larger and more tender, creating a growing sense of unease.
Debbie had been a dedicated employee at the Athens Walmart for over 15 years. Little did she know that her workplace would become the setting for her remarkable journey. It was here that she met Misty Schmidt, her Human Resources manager at the time. Misty was not only her manager but also the driving force behind bringing Pink Fishing to Henderson County.
Pink Fishing is a national organization with a noble mission: to inspire and empower people affected by breast cancer. They achieve this through various means, including assistance with medical co-pays, care packages, and crucial emotional and spiritual support.
One significant obstacle that Debbie faced on her journey was the lack of health insurance. Navigating the complex healthcare system without coverage was a daunting task, and it left her uncertain about how to proceed with further testing. In her moment of need, Misty stepped in, offering guidance and support. She urged Debbie to reach out to Caroline Nichols, one of Pink Fishing's Co-Owners, setting in motion a series of events that would change the course of her battle.
Debbie heeded Misty's advice, and her decision to contact Caroline Nichols proved to be a lifeline. She underwent a diagnostic mammogram, and the results were concerning. It indicated a high likelihood of breast cancer, necessitating further tests. At the testing site, the technician provided her with the number for Net Health in Tyler, a critical resource for financial assistance.
The financial aspect of Debbie's medical journey loomed large, and she visited the hospital finance office to arrange a payment plan for the tests she had undergone. What she didn't expect was the immense generosity of Pink Fishing. To her surprise, she learned that her mammogram expenses had already been covered by the organization. Pink Fishing had stepped in to alleviate her financial burden, providing much-needed assistance.
However, Pink Fishing's support did not end with financial aid. Debbie found herself receiving cards of encouragement, gift baskets, and unwavering support from Misty and many others within the Pink Fishing organization. They became her companions on this challenging path, offering hope and solidarity.
The medical journey ahead was no less daunting. Debbie received a diagnosis of an aggressive and rare form of breast cancer known as HER2-positive. Her treatment choices were complex, including deciding between a lumpectomy, a single mastectomy, or a double mastectomy. Additionally, she was informed that she would undergo intensive chemotherapy, consisting of four different medications administered both before and after her chosen double mastectomy. To simplify her chemotherapy sessions, she also needed a Mediport, a small medical device surgically installed beneath her skin.
On April 1, 2020, Debbie embarked on her chemotherapy journey, a grueling process that would take over eight hours for each session. The first two days seemed relatively uneventful, but as time passed, the harsh reality of chemotherapy-induced sickness set in. It was a challenging phase, causing her to miss more work than she had initially intended.
One day, a poignant moment unfolded as Debbie was showering. As she reached back to run her fingers through her hair, she felt it beginning to fall out. This tangible sign of her battle took an emotional toll on her, marking a visible transformation in her journey.
Throughout this challenging phase, Debbie had her loving husband, Gary, by her side. The constraints of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant that he couldn't accompany her to treatments. Instead, he waited patiently in his truck in Tyler, ready to bring her home and provide the care she needed after each session. His unwavering support was a pillar of strength for Debbie during her recovery.
In the midst of her treatments, Debbie found solace in her Pink Fishing blanket—a source of warmth and a symbol of the community that stood by her side. Misty often accompanied Debbie to her treatments, providing emotional support and encouragement.
On July 17, 2021, Debbie reached a significant milestone—the last day of her initial rounds of chemotherapy. On this memorable occasion, Misty and Gary were by her side as she triumphantly rang the bell, signifying the completion of this phase of her battle. It was a day filled with warmth and celebration.
Debbie's double mastectomy was scheduled for Aug. 11, and she took six weeks off work to recover. Initially, she felt relatively well, but her outlook changed the morning after the bandages were removed, as she described the experience as painful.
Around September 15, the first day of her second round of chemotherapy began, marking a significant change from the earlier phases. This time, it involved only one medication, with a smaller dosage.
After seven treatments, Debbie had the opportunity to ring the bell again, and this time, it was in the presence of Gary and Pink Fishing Founders Carolyn Nichols and Leisha Loggains, along with their husbands Dewey and Allen. The celebration continued with a big dinner at Texas Roadhouse. On June 29, 2022, she had her Mediport removed, marking a significant milestone in her journey.
In the wake of her battle, Debbie and Gary made a commitment to become more involved with Pink Fishing. Debbie reflects on her journey with gratitude and acknowledges the pivotal role that Pink Fishing, her family, Gary, and Misty played. She believes that without them, she might still be battling breast cancer or worse.
Debbie's story holds a unique distinction. She is not only the first Henderson County Pink Fishing success story, but also the first success story in the entire United States. As a result, she holds the titles of "Warrior" and "Reel Inspiration" within the organization. Today, Debbie proudly shares her status as a cancer survivor, being recognized at Pink Fishing events, and even speaking to the Rotary Club of Athens last month sharing her story which serves as a testament to the transformative power of hope, community support, and organizations like Pink Fishing that make a profound impact on the lives of those battling breast cancer.
Pink Fishing's journey began in 2007 with a vision to combine a love for fishing with a desire to give back to the community. Its founders aimed to raise funds and awareness, targeting an issue that had deeply touched the lives of their family and friends. They entered into a contract with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and over the years, Pink Fishing successfully exceeded its minimum yearly fundraising goal of $10,000 for NBCF, contributing to breast cancer research. However, their mission extends beyond financial support; they seek to make a personal difference in the lives of those actively battling breast cancer.
Pink Fishing is a Texas-based organization co-owned by Leisha Loggains and Carolyn Nichols.
The core value of diversity and inclusiveness guides Pink Fishing's work, emphasizing their dedication to assisting individuals regardless of their background. The organization operates without paid employees, relying on the voluntary efforts of passionate individuals who dedicate countless hours to organizing fundraisers and events like the upcoming Reeling in The Cure event on Cedar Creek Lake.
Pink Fishing's fundraisers range from bass, trout, and catfish tournaments to ice fishing tournaments, saltwater competitions, haunted houses, pampered chef fundraisers, and chili cook-offs.
Central to Pink Fishing's work is the acknowledgment of their "Reel Inspirations" like Debbie, who are the brave individuals currently fighting breast cancer, those who have emerged victorious, and those who have lost their lives to the disease. The organization extends its support to these individuals and their families, recognizing the profound impact of breast cancer on everyone involved.
While Pink Fishing is primarily associated with women, they proudly emphasize the role of men on their team. These men stand as pillars of support, having witnessed the devastating effects of breast cancer on their loved ones. Their involvement in Pink Fishing allows them to give back and honor the memory of those who have battled the disease.
The organization has established partnerships with various cancer centers and nurse advocates across the United States and they receive applications from individuals seeking assistance through their website. In recent times, Pink Fishing has been working to finalize an updated contract with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, reaffirming their commitment to donating $10,000 annually to support programs like HOPE Kits, retreats, support groups, a national mammogram program, and patient navigation assistance.
A poignant example of the impact of their partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation is a local Henderson County resident's story. This individual received assistance from Pink Fishing after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Tragically, her daughter, living across the country, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. Through their partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Pink Fishing was able to support both mother and daughter during their journeys, and today, both are cancer-free.
Additionally, Pink Fishing has partnered with the United Way of Henderson County to establish a program in 2024 that assists Henderson County residents in need of mammograms. This initiative aims to raise awareness and promote early detection, particularly among women without insurance.
Pink Fishing's journey is a testament to the power of community, passion, and determination. Through their efforts, they continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by breast cancer, offering hope, support, and a sense of unity in the face of this challenging disease.
As Pink Fishing and its partners join forces, they reaffirm their commitment to spreading awareness, promoting prevention, and providing support to individuals and families on their breast cancer journey. Debbie Bell's story serves as a powerful reminder of the positive change that organizations like Pink Fishing can bring to the lives of individuals facing adversity.
Join Pink Fishing at their 4th annual Reeling in the Cure event on October 21 at Cedar Creek Lake. For more information on this organization or the upcoming bass tournament, visit www.pinkfishing.com.
