The Texas Freshwater Fishery Center is fully reopening for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020. The TFFC originally opened 24 years ago in a competitive bid for this flagship facility which has been a benefit to the community ever since. Visitors can come watch speakers, divers and a feeding display. It is also the home base of the ShareLunker program, for preserving and growing our states bass in size and quality, that started in 1986.
In a day where many have lost their understanding of the importance of nature and spending time in it, the TFFC is a vital part of educating and preserving for future generations. There are over two million anglers in the state of Texas.
Director Tom Lang says that every day since its inception someone has caught their first fish which is a joy for all involved. He also said some of the best bass fishing in the state of Texas is in our own backyard.
Admission is an affordable $5.50 per guest, children 4 to 12 are $3.50 and seniors are $4.50.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to see the work we have been doing behind the scenes including the Ethyl Express our new tram, named after our very first ShareLunker,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director.
The fee allows entry to aquariums, the antique lure and fishing exhibit, wetland trail and recreational fishing. Tackle and bait is available. The tram, indoor visitor center, gift shop and game warden museum are also open again. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. TFFC is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Volunteers are always welcome. Contact Craig Brooks 903-670-BASS for more info.
“We can always use a hand,” Lang said.
Spring Spawning Virtual Run
TFFC facilitates and helps raise around 4 million fingerlings, baby bass, for Texas waters every year. This year you can run with the fish virtually and symbolically by participating in the TFFC Spring Spawning Run May 1 through May 31. Online sign up and registration is available.
“Spring and spawning is upon us and for many animals so begins new life,” TFFC stated. "Run, walk or bike your 5K and at the end of the month you'll receive your Spring Spawning Run T-Shirt, Bib and Sticker. Registration is $30.00 at the link provided.”
All proceeds and donations go to Friends of TFFC.
Funds from Friends of TFFC helped make the new tram possible along with numerous other things they do to help TFFC be a special place.
If you do not wish to walk, run or bike you are welcome to make a donation.
Register online at:
https://raceroster.com/events/2021/47058/texas-freshwater-fisheries-centers-spring-spawning-run?fbclid=IwAR1juIxNVCEmNrR1tpNy6lEW3Kh81YNnJXYPW8Z-7h4Pf0Lhg5KXR9da4Ag
