Texas Freshwater Fishery Center in Athens landed quite a catch with new director Tom Lang. He started in August and said the job is his the final destination in his long-term career path.
“I have dedicated my life to the future of fisheries, conservation and fishing,” Lang said. “It is just who I am, it is my passion. It is everything I have ever wanted to do and I have worked a long time to prepare myself to be able to serve. This is a tremendous opportunity to serve our state, our anglers and our resources for the rest of my career. That's why I'm here. This place is somewhere I have been in awe of my whole career.”
Growing up with a passion for wildlife, Lang said the inspiration to pursue biology was started by something as simple as a box of fish.
“I’m lucky to be a fish biologist,” he said. “I’m lucky because I ran across a box that said farm-raised catfish, I loved fishing and it opened my eyes to see there must be such a thing as a catfish farm and fish science.”
The idea he could make a living doing something Lang already enjoyed so much, was incredible to him. So he went to college at Purdue University, where he met his wife, and finished his studies at Arkansas Pine Bluffs where he received his Masters in Fishery Science. Lang did extensive work in Wichita Falls and Kansas before this opportunity opened.
“I saw the work going on here and wanted to be here,” he said. “This place is great because of our team. What attracted me here is their work. They have made this place great. I'm proud to come here and learn along side of them.”
The fishery was started 23 years ago, in a competitive bid for the flagship facility. The Economic Development Corporation and City of Athens gathered up their pennies and actually beat out other areas hoping to be selected. The Texas Freshwater Fishery has been producing benefits for the community and Texas wildlife ever since.
TFFC has plant nurseries, hatcheries, dive shows and tours. Texas is home to four out of seven different gar species. It is a world-renowned alligator gar fishery.
“Long-lived prehistoric creatures, they haven’t evolved since the dinosaurs, that is pretty neat to have swimming around,” Lang said.
“Buying a fishing license is an act of conservation, because those funds go right back into places like this. Through growing fish, habitat improvements, and management efforts, fishing is at the heart of it, but we talk about all kinds of species,” he said.
People can come watch speakers, divers and a feeding display. The tram tour has had almost a quarter million people learn about fishery science through that project over the years.
“If you love the outdoors and love nature for what it can and does do for our world, you can spend your career doing that. To have a place like this in our own backyard is a real asset,” Lang said.
We have some of the best bass fishing in our own back yard. We have two million anglers in the state of Texas with a $1.3 billion dollar annual impact to our state. Since 1986 they have had the ShareLunker program, which partners them with anglers catching big bass. If someone catches a 13 pound or larger bass, they can use the ShareLunker App.
“At certain times of year, anytime you catch a 13 plus pound bass, we would actually come pick it up, bring it back, spawn it and take it back to help make those genetics more prevalent. We have had nearly 600 of those bass turned in, including from Lake Athens,” he said.
“Our anglers are actually better at getting to these fish and give us better information than even our electro-fishing,” he added. “We average about 500 of those verified online every year which gives us great information.”
Lang enjoys fishing with his own family and spoke about the many advantages of putting the cell phones away, turning the t.v. off and reconnecting with nature and each other.. He spoke of a young boy who was taken on his first fishing trip by the founder of Bass Pro Shop, a note hangs on the wall of his office thanking him for the trip. That little boy grew up to be professional angler Alton Jones.
You never know when that child grows up who you are influencing and encouraging, just by taking a little time with them. Get them out in nature. People have lost the understanding of the importance of water, nature and spending time in it.
So what are the future plans for this amazing treasure?
First, TFFC needs volunteers. If you would like the opportunity to spend your free time around fish enjoying nature, please reach out to them. Secondly, the facility needs some updates as it nears it's 24th year. Lang plans on having fund-raising activities that will be fun for the whole family to assist this process. Finally, they want to emphasize more education. Money from fishing licenses goes directly to conservation efforts like the hatcheries.
“Every day that the facility has been open for 23 years someone has experienced the excitement of catching their first fish. The staff loves getting to be part of this momentous occasion. They want to expand this and teach more skills to the new angler including all the different ways you can go out and enjoy fishing, even how to fry it up after.
“What we are doing fishery wise, this is our flagship and I think the city of Athens has something to be very proud of,”
If you would like to visit this amazing resource to our community, please visit Halloween at the Hatchery.
According to the TPWD website:
“Area families will have a chance to celebrate Halloween at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens with trick-or-treating and games.
The annual Halloween at the Hatchery event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 24, with local organizations giving away candy. The event will raise money for the East Texas Crisis Center, Henderson County Rainbow Room and the Athens High School bass fishing team, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release. The Hatchery is located on FM 2495 , Just off State Highway 31, Athens, TX. Please call (903) 676-2277 for more information.
