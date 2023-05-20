Fish Tag Friendzy and Texas Fish Art Contest Celebration is a dual event to kick off the celebration for Free Fish Day and National Fishing and Boating Week. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will have free admission for the whole day Saturday, June 3, so they encourage the entire family to come out.
Fish Tag Friendzy is a fishing event for all ages and if a tagged catfish is caught, that person will win a prize of their choice at the prize booth. No fishing license is required and fishers may bring their own fishing tackle or borrow some from the Center.
Hooks must be single and barbless and bait must not come from freshwater, including minnows, cut bait, goldfish, etc. There will be four free bait options to choose from including hotdogs, stink bait, worms, and corn.
Texas Fish Art Contest Celebration will celebrate a wonderful year of Fish Art during the event also. The Texas Fish Art Contest finalist and honorable mentions will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center. They encourage all to view the artwork and paint their own fish art on a mural canvas by the ponds.
The Henderson County Girls Softball Association will be selling hotdogs and burgers starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last and Kona Ice will be selling snow cones all day.
The Center says they are going to have some great prizes thanks to their sponsors, 5H Shooting Sports, Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly's McDonald's, and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Athens.
For more information, visit their Facebook page at TexasFreshwaterFisheriesCenter.
