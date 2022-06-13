The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center on Lake Athens has been attracting visitors for going on three decades and is being updated to be a destination for years to come.
Facilities Director Tom Lang told the Athens Kiwanis, Tuesday that about 40,000 men, women and kids come to the Center each year. The visitors center, with its aquariums, fishing pond and walking trail is unique for the five freshwater fisheries center in the state.
“I’m fortunate to come to speak to you today and remind you of this gem that you have in your back yard,” Lang said.
Lang came to TFFC in 2019. He said he grew up with a passion for wildlife and was aware of the Athens center long before heading the facility, which opened in 1996.
“There were 18 different communities across East Texas that bid to host this facility and Athens, along with the Athens Municipal Water Authority and the Athens Economic Development Corporation put together the bid that won,” Lang said.
Lang described the grounds and what it has to offer a visitor. They can fish at a casting pond, attend a program on native fish feeding, view the outdoor hatcheries on a tram tour and walk the wetland trail.
After 25 years and more than a million visitors, there has been some aging and wear and tear on the once pristine complex. TFFC is working to rectify that.
“We’re about $3.5 million into a $4 million fundraising campaign.” Lang said. “All of the outside exhibits, aquarium and the dive feeder are going to be remodeled this winter.”
Lang said alligator gar are indigenous to East Texas and many are in the Trinity River. There are two at TFFC, giving the public a chance to see them face to face.
“In fact, if you’ve seen the shows on Animal Planet or National Geographic the shots they did on alligator gar were all done here in Athens,” he said.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department figures, the estimated 1.8 million anglers who fish Texas lakes and rivers each year have an annual economic impact of $1.49 billion. Texans spend more money on fishing than on any other outdoor activity.
TFFC gives young and old visitors a chance to fish at Lake Zebco, the pond there on the grounds of the center. Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists say fishing is not just about catching fish. It's about supporting the whole fabric of environment and society that make fishing possible.
An element of the Fisheries Center that has been expanded is the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame that honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas. The original exhibited was included in a 10 foot by 10 foot space.
“We’ve taken that and a 30 foot swath across the back wall of our gift shop has been taken out of being a gift shop and is the brand new Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame,” Lang said.
The new HOF has kiosks and places to watch videos regarding those honored there.
Lang said the Toyota Share Lunker program is also recognized with an exhibit at TFFC. The program takes in bass caught in Texas lakes that weigh 13 pounds or more to use for spawning.
Share Lunker began with a fish called “Ethel” in 1986 and has had 632 turned in its 35-year history.
“To put that in perspective, there are 29 states in which the state record bass is not 13 pounds,” Lang said.
