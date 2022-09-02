Tom Lang, Director of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens, received the American Fisheries Society’s Meritorious Service award, presented to a member annually for loyalty, dedication, and meritorious service to the Society and exceptional commitment to the programs, objectives, and long-term goals of the organization.
In April, Lang was also on the Cowboy Channel visiting with Justin McKee at the Bass Pro Shops 50th Anniversary. Other honors Lang has received include being named to the 2015 Times Record News “20 Under 40,” named an inaugural “Friend of Reservoirs” in 2016 by the Reservoir Fish Habitat Partnership, and he received the 2017 Outstanding Fisheries Worker Award in Fisheries Administration by the Texas Chapter of the American Fisheries Society.
Most notably, he helped to lead a team of dedicated volunteers and partners to conduct a holistic lake revitalization of Texas’ third oldest lake, Lake Wichita, which was named to the 2016 “10 Waters to Watch” by the National Fish Habitat Partnership.
Lang has been with the TFFC for three years and the facility is celebrating its 25th year of offerings like 300,000 gallons of aquarium exhibits, production hatchery, and educational programming. The TFFC also has some of the best bass fishing available and has the Toyota ShareLunker program which partners with anglers and those who reel in any largemouth bass at least 8 lbs. or 24 inches and allows them to enter their information to receive a Catch Kit corresponding to their fish’s weight class.
Visit the Fisheries Center Sept. 24 for the Sunfish Showdown fishing tournament in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day. Teams must consist of one child and one adult and an adult may be on multiple teams.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and there will be hourly prizes and an award ceremony at 12:30 p.m. The event will also host the Texas Game Warden Operation Game Thief trailer, electro-fishing boat, fun games, food, and more.
The TFFC is currently open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and is located at 5550 FM 2495 Athens.
