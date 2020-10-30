A push to build a memorial wall at the site of the defunct Fisher School made it to Athens City Council on Monday.
Larry West, spokesman for the group that appeared at the Athens Partnership Center on behalf for the planned Blackshear, Fisher, Bishop Heights Legacy Memorial Wall said despite the hardships of segregation, black students received a quality education at Fisher for 40 years.
"We want to remember anyone who had anything to do with public education in the North Athens community," West said.
West said students at Fisher didn't get the best of materials, but were expected to work hard to pave the way for their futures.
"They wanted us to learn, even though there were pages torn out of the books," West said.
West shared some of the history of the school, located in north Athens, just east of North Palestine Street.
When Blackshear High School was accredited in 1924, Richard Columbus Fisher was principal. He was only 44 when he died. By then, students had moved into a new brick building, which was re-named in Fisher's honor. Fisher High School closed in 1966 with the integration of schools in Athens.
West said during the transition from Fisher school to integration into the Athens Independent School District the memorabilia from the black school, such as sports trophies, was destroyed.
The memorial wall would hold names of students, teachers and staff who worked within the confines of the Fisher campus through the years. About 1,800 names will be on the wall.
Jeffery Enoch is donating land for the memorial and a park at the location.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said the last generation that attended the school will be gone in a few years and if steps aren't taken to preserve its memory, it will be forgotten. The wall, he said, would be an asset.
"Getting to this point this evening didn't just happen," Montgomery said. "There's been quite a bit of legwork.
The project is now in the fund raising stage.
The Fisher item was on the agenda for discussion only. No action was taken by the city during the meeting.
