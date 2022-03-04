The dedication for the Fisher Blackshear Memorial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at OD Badgett Park in Athens.
The monument was a dream of Larry West, a former student. West and a team of alumni and family members set out to create the monument as a way to remember and share fond memories of the school, staff and classmates. Including those who are no longer with us.
"The idea came from my participation at the Veterans Day ceremony," West said. "I thought it was a great way to recognize students of color during segregation. The idea was received by the BAT board and the work began."
The original structure was demolished in the 1970s along with much of its history of well over 100 years.
The building started off in a church and was the first public school for African-Americans.
Stories of hand me down books, moms sewing athletic uniforms and later the process of integration come from the former students.
"We are capturing history and this could have never happened without community support, from philanthropists, our city, county, local banks, TVEC and others including the citizens," West said. "Our organization is Building Athens Together, which symbolizes what we are doing as a community."
The ceremony will feature alumni and speaker Rev. Larry West. Scout Troop 343 will do the color presentation. Former students are welcome to attend along with the public.
The 2021 Building Athens Together Board includes Larry West, Mary Henderson, Valerie Franklin, Diana Vaughn, Bill Burton, Ronnie Irvin, and Jeff Enoch Sr. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, but the March meeting will be on March 10 at Church of the Living God, Athens. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.