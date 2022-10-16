The third annual In His Hands Children’s Home fish fry will be at noon Sunday, Oct. 23 in Trinidad.
Over the past few years, the Roberts family and In His Hands Children’s Home have been hosting a fish fry to raise money to complete renovations on the church they were gifted and to store some funds away to use for residents once the home was complete.
This year, they are excited to be able to give tours of the completely renovated facility as they await a few more inspections. Then they can open the doors for up to 20 females and provide a safe environment for them to live, be encouraged, heal, grow, and learn life skills while learning about the love of Jesus.
There are currently almost 48,000 children in the foster care system in the State of Texas – 1,253 of whom were removed in East Texas. In Henderson County, there were 93 children removed.
The Department of Family and Protective Services often have children in an office for days waiting on a home to become available so they can be placed and siblings are often separated. There is a need for a home that can keep these children for days or longer and In His Hands plans to provide that place.
Charlotte Roberts and her daughter Candice have always felt their hearts being pulled in the direction of helping children and a church in Trinidad offered to give them the building they are in. It has been a process to get the building finished and paperwork completed, but they are anxiously awaiting the day they get clearance to begin accepting applications, which should be soon.
Charlotte and Candice also look forward to introducing the new Administrator, Dr. William Steward, that God has blessed them with.
Enjoy the crappie fish fry fundraiser and a silent auction and bounce house. For more information about the fish fry or the organization, contact 903-779-2575 or inhishandschildrenshome@gmail.com. The non-profit organization is located at 302 Lawrence St. in Trinidad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.