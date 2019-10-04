Athens Order of Eastern Star is a local benevolent group that is committed to helping those in our community.
Members in this organization works throughout the year raising funds to help with projects such as: Toys for Tots, Food Pantry, Christmas Angel Tree, along with other area of needs within the community.
The Eastern Star hosts an annual fish fry each October. The resulting funds will allow this group to help with the many areas of need in our area. This year the chapter will have its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Athens Masonic Lodge on 175E.
We would love for you to join us as we work together for the good of our community.
