First State Bank donated $10,000 to the Cain Center Tuesday.
"We are so incredibly thankful for support and sponsorship from First State Bank,” said Chris Baker, Cain Center Director. "We rely on the support of businesses in our community to assist the City of Athens in the ongoing operations of the Cain Center."
The donation is part of a sponsorship program that allows local businesses the opportunity to have a presence in key areas of the facility while supporting the centers day-to-day operations. In exchange, they receive recognition in designated areas of the facility, memberships for a set amount of people and some rental privileges. Sponsorship packages range from $5,000 to $100,000, but donations of all sizes are accepted.
“Sponsorships give individuals the opportunity to honor loved ones who have made an impact as well as provide businesses a presence in our facility,” Baker stated. “We need your support.”
Please contact 903-675-8045 for more details on sponsorship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.