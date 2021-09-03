First State Bank generously donated $10,000 to the Cain Center Tuesday. The donation is part of the sponsorship program helping the center to launch and maintain its services to the community. Pictured from left to right are; Lee Tackett, Chief Lending Officer, Chris Baker, Director, Kourtney McEvoy, Administrative Assistant, Sloane Smith, Aquatics Program Coordinator, Duncan Tilley, Aquatics and Recreation Manager, Steve Moore, President.