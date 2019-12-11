The First State Bank downtown had its grand opening Tuesday to a packed house of guests. Food and beverages were served.
The bank underwent a major renovation that has changed the look of the historic branch.
Michael Neill, the Chief Executive Officer and Director, remembered coming in with his dad as a child. As a student he later would work various jobs at the location including teller and work his way up.
“We had a commitment to downtown Athens, a commitment to the square. We consider this an investment in the community,” Neill said. “We are excited to be here on the square.”
The historic building had largely stayed the same since the 1970's, but was originally a hotel built in 1927. It was converted to a bank in the early 1950's.
The remodel originally was to spruce up the building, but after years of discussing and coordinating the bank finally chose SLI Architectural group for a much bigger project then initially intended.
With a desire to provide both employees and customers a nice space to be, the bank believes that happy employees make for excellent customer service.
Neill also explained the unique challenges a 92 year old building presents during the process of a renovation, but expressed complete satisfaction and excitement at the wonderful job SLI did on the project. First State Bank also expressed gratitude and appreciation towards everyone that has helped and been supportive throughout this lengthy process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.