From Staff Reports
First State Bank, a community bank headquartered in Athens, Texas, broke ground on a new full-service banking center in Forney, Texas on Monday, August 7 and bank executives along with general contractors with the SLI Group, Inc., a fully integrated commercial design firm specializing in financial institutions, were on hand for the ceremony.
Construction of the 4,278-square-foot facility is targeted for completion by year-end of 2023 and will allow the bank to better serve its Forney and surrounding area customers.
First State Bank, with assets above $700 million, has bank offices located in Athens, Mabank, Malakoff, Gun Barrel City, and Corsicana and has been under the same family ownership since 1967.
