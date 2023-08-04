From Staff Reports
Henderson County hosted a symposium by L3Harris, a technology company, last week at the Cain Center, which allowed law enforcement and emergency management agencies to test L3Harris communications equipment and learn about the potential of the Henderson County P25 network.
More than 80 first responders and officials from the surrounding counties attended and all of Henderson County Commissioners Court and Sheriff Botie Hillhouse attended.
Henderson County rolled out a new P25 communications network last year. P25 standardizes communications so that first responders from different agencies can talk to each other, even across county lines.
The project with L3Harris cost about $7 million, with $500,000 of that in grants. This P25 digital system includes five towers and guarantees at least 95% of county coverage for law enforcement and emergency services.
"Our focus is to be an asset to those that who would like some assistance upgrading their communications," said County Judge Wade McKinney. "We want to be a resource for others as they upgrade their emergency communications, or even welcome them as a partner if they would like to be a part of the network."
