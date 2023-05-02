Andrews Rodeo and Diamond G Rodeo brought some tough bulls and fast calves to the Henderson County Fair Park over the weekend for the First Responders Rodeo benefiting the Henderson County Peace Officers Association and the Henderson County Fire Chief’s Association and providing a payout of over $44,000 to competitors.
There were many locals competing in the events, including Fire Chief Lance West who hasn’t ridden a bull in the arena since 2006. He was one of many riders to get bucked off as the bulls were ornery both nights and only three riders qualified to win any money.
Other local bull riders included the current fourth in the nation, Jeff Askey, who tried to ride Old Gringo but saw the same fate.
The Roberts brothers from Athens competed in the Team Roping event on Friday and Lee Ray of Mabank and his partner tied for third in the same event. Saddle Bronc Rider Rowdy Dunklin put up a fight near his hometown of Malakoff, but Jack Be Nimble got the better of him.
The crowd supplied great applause to Kyleigh White from Crossroads for singing the Star-Spangled Banner both evenings.
Cody Sosebee, playing the clown, had the crowd rolling in laughter and applause as he put on a show of his own with costume changes and dances to rock and country and finished it off with Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” including the black spandex attire.
Henderson County’s Go Blue-Child Abuse Awareness program had its kids area set up and children of all ages enjoyed getting their faces painted and holding balloon swords and animals. Children also enjoyed the boot scramble which is always fun for spectators to watch as children take one shoe off and then run to find the other to win a prize.
The Bullfighters Only group closed out both evenings as they stood in the ring taunting and running around the bull.
The rodeo committee, with Charla Farrell at the helm, helped to make the rodeo a success this year in spite of the weather on Friday.
The weather also tried to influence the barbecue cook-off contest which included 17 teams this year and proceeds from this and Friday night’s fish fry benefit Henderson County Go Texan scholarships.
Overall Cook-off winning teams were K&B Cookers, Smoke Signal, and Brumfield Bakers. Cook-off winners for brisket were Smoke Signal, Brumfield Bakers, and Mahooters. Chef’s Choice awards went to Mahooters, Smoke Show, and Smoke Signal.
Rib winners were Sleep Deprived, Chandler Posse, and East Texas Butt. The best chicken went to K&B Cookers, You Sure About That, and Roadkill Grillers. Jackpot beans were won by Smoke Signal, Chandler Posse, and Athens Dental Works.
Many sponsors have helped the event since the beginning and a beautifully decorated VIP area designed by Shawn Grammer was set up for them on Saturday night to be treated to appetizers from Tilo’s Cuisine and Smokey B’s Barbecue.
Rodeo fans came out in droves and brought excitement to the arena and the volunteers of the Henderson County First Responders Rodeo look forward to doing it again next April.
