More than 100 hundred first responders and 40 emergency vehicles joined a Parade of Lights Sept. 11 to honor the victims and heroes that lost their lives 21 years ago.
Fire and police departments from Henderson and Kaufman Counties along with UT Health and Careflite EMS and the Texas Game Warden came together for the second year of the Parade of Lights, an idea conceived by Tool Fire Chief Rodney McLain.
The Parade of Lights began in Gun Barrel City and proceeded to Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Malakoff, Caney City, and Payne Springs, returning to Gun Barrel City.
Following the Parade of Lights, first responders were served dinner at CR Legacy Center provided by Cochran's Cafeteria to honor their service.
“Thank you to all of the citizens that lined the parade route cheering and waving the American flag. Thank you to the ownership and staff at Cochran’s Cafeteria for your thoughtfulness,” stated the Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
