The First Annual First Responder Freedom Golf Tournament hosted by Lone Star Republican Club will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 19 at the Athens Country Club. The event will benefit the First Responder Scholarship Fund benefiting future first responders.
“We are looking to expand our mission to support education and vocational opportunities with the first annual Golf Tournament benefiting the LSRC First Responder Scholarship Program so individuals can improve their lives and free them to expand their horizons and life goals,” LSRC stated.
The event will be a 4 person 18 hole scramble for both men and women. Team entry fees are $400, $100 per player and include green fees, cart, practice balls, and a box lunch. You may use your own cart.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will kick off the event at 10 a.m. Lunches will be given at the 10th hole with a beverage cart available all day.
“Funds generated by this and future tournaments will go to deserving individuals seeking to advance their education, vocation or enterprise in First Response endeavors,” LSRC stated. “Recipients may be first responders, nurses, and high school and college students or adults interested in becoming a first responder or looking to go back to school to improve their skills.”
Prizes for closest to pin, longest putt, longest drive and closest to line for both men and women will be awarded. There will be optional cash and course games.
LSRC has supported the community through charitable works for nearly 30 years but wanted to expand outreach in the area of education. If you would like to join in their efforts visit
For additional information please contact Jim Shaw at 817-602-9745 or Gaylord Walden in the pro shop at 903-677-3844.
