Bristol Hospice, Southplace Rehabilitation and Nursing, and Gojo Home Health joined forces to show their appreciation Thursday to local heroes. Around 75 first responders attended the event at the Henderson County Sherriff’s Department. Brad Priddy, of Southplace, grilled hot dogs, Caren Anthony of Gojo and Lisa Moore of Bristol hospice passed out chips and drinks. The three businesses often plan similar events to be of service to the community. Wednesday they set up at a local nursing home.
First Responders Drive-thru lunch
- By Shelli Parker
