When Leslie Smith graduated from the Texas Barber College 13 years ago, she was following in her father’s footsteps. In search of a way to provide for her family, she completed the training and started working at her father’s shop in Mabank. Now, she has decided to pay it forward by founding First Class Barber College in Eustace.
“I needed something stable that would provide for my family as a young mother, without the demands of traditional career choices,” Smith said.
Early on, the young mom was searching for the best path in life and realized her dad had always provided for her family, but was still able to be home in the evenings with his family. She wondered why she didn’t do the same and jumped in to the trade feet first, developing a loyal clientele while working for her dad at Mabank Barber Shop.
“You might think dad would be easy on me, but you would be wrong! He wanted me to have the highest standards, skills and professionalism,” she said.
She worked with him for nearly nine years. She then felt led to open her own shop in 2017.
“God put a new plan in my heart in early February, to be a teacher,” Smith said.
While attending a marriage seminar, a stranger approached her and confirmed the divine plan, saying “You are going to be an instructor.”
“After praying with my husband Chris about it, I enrolled in a barber instructor program that next week,” she said.
She completed the program and passed the state licensing exams in June.
“No one could have achieved the things that I accomplished in such a short time, during one of the most bizarre situations the country could have ever faced, without God’s personal hand.”
For those students who want to pursue this as a career themselves, classes start the first Monday of each month.
“When you attend this college, you will receive a professional education in one of the oldest professions. We will provide you the opportunity to be set apart and a step above the rest,” she said.
The course consists of 1,000 hours and cannot be completed in less than six months. Attendees must be at least 16 years old and have completed the seventh grade at minimum.
Requirements for Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation state testing are available on the TDLR website.
Training includes reading, lecture and discussions along with hands-on demonstrations. Evaluations are offered throughout the program at various stages.
Training in all areas of barbering, such as chemistry, sanitation, shaving, and barbershop management, is included.
If you are interested in signing up for the class, call 903-425-9016 or email 1stclassbarbercollege@gmail.com.
“Here we are, starting something new in a very old profession, let’s start the journey together,” Smith said.
